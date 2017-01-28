10News
BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: Interactive Radar
Man assaulted, carjacked in East Village
City News Service
6:22 AM, Jan 28, 2017
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was assaulted and carjacked Saturday in East Village.
At 1:25 a.m., the victim was walking to his vehicle, which was parked in a lot in the 800 block of 10th Avenue.
As the victim used his keys to open the door, he was approached by an unknown man from behind and was punched in the face, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.
The force of the punch dazed the victim and knocked him to the ground, Tansey said.
He dropped his keys and the suspect took them and fled in the victim's vehicle.
The victim sustained a laceration to his left eyebrow, Tansey said.
The vehicle taken is a white, 2002 Ford Trailblazer with a sunroof and black left side mirror. The California license plate on the vehicle is 7TIK797.
