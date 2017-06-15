Man accused shooting Navy pilot in Horton Plaza pleads not guilty
City News Service
4:30 PM, Jun 15, 2017
3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting a career Navy man in an unprovoked attack outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.
Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, was ordered held on $3 million bail.
Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said 43-year-old James Celani -- a decorated Navy pilot -- and his cousin were enjoying a night out at the comedy club when at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Celani acknowledged the defendant and the defendant suddenly -- in a "brazen execution" -- shot the victim twice in the head and once in the chest. Celani was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center.