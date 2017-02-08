Man accused of causing disturbance at La Mesa trolley station arrested

LA MESA, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after trying to outrun police officers following an incident at a La Mesa trolley station.



Police said the man was one of three men causing a disturbance at the Spring Street station late Tuesday night. According to police, the men were banging on the trolley doors and windows and standing on the tracks to stop the train from moving.



When officers confronted the trio, they ran. However, officers arrested one of the men after he fell after only taking a few steps.



The two other men remain on the loose.