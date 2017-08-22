Luxury strip hotel furniture could be yours for cheap

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Looking to score some new furniture for cheap? We might have a great option for you!

Kelly Mercer was in the market for new furniture.

"I was looking all over the internet and stores, Ikea, I looked online I found an auction."

The auction was titled "5 Star Hotel Renovation Auction".

Mercer knew The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was renovating their rooms and his family member, an employee of the hotel and casino, confirmed the furniture was once theirs.

Mercer scrolled through hundreds of items and found three he wanted to bid on: a couch, a coffee table, and two end tables.

Each item started at $5 and he ended up paying a total of $100 for all the items.

"This is great furniture for a budget and if my kids ruin it, it's only a $50 couch," he said.

Another auction is already in progress with hundreds more items including TVs, tables, chairs, and so much more.

Mercer was told the auctions will continue every few weeks until the items are gone.