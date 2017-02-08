Local rescue group's viral images expose disfiguring canine condition
The form of canine cancer can be found in strays
Michael Chen
6:36 PM, Feb 7, 2017
KENSINGTON, Calif. - Bubba the border-collie mix was recently found on a Tijuana street.
A local rescue group is now hoping to pay for his care and bring him to San Diego to adopt him out. He suffers from a unique form of canine cancer usually spread through mating. Photos of Bubba have gone viral.
10News' Michael Chen looked at the story behind the photos, along with another the story of another dog who also suffered from the same condition.