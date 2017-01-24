Storm watch: Campo sets new rainfall record

CAMPO -- A precipitation record has been set for this date in Campo, where 2.72 inches of moisture has fallen today, exceeding the prior Jan. 23 milestone of 1.18 inches, set in 1967, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered rain showers, heavy at times, fell across the county on Monday. Some areas even saw hail.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday night and there is also a High Surf Warning in effect for the coastal areas. Dangerously high waves could reach 12 to 16 feet.