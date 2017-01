TORREY PINES - Fans will flock to Torrey Pines this weekend to see stars like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson up close.

But one man at the Farmer’s Insurance open tournament could make a larger impact than any of those golfers - without ever touching a club.

Bob Steber could barely get to full speed in his golf cart before someone asked him how to get to hole 3 at Torrey Pines on Tuesday.

“You’ll be looking out over the ocean,” Steber told the visitor.

Steber really knows the course, because this is his 50th year volunteering at the farmer's insurance open. Not that it's all work.

"I got to walk inside the ropes with Jack Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd, all the older ones and now the newer ones, Mickelson, Tiger woods,” Steber said.

He's seen the best of the best on these greens - even though he's only played the course twice – breaking 100 once.

Now, Steber said he hopes his score is much higher for his latest competition, the PGA’s Volunteer Challenge.

Steber wants to keep helping local families like he did in his decades as a Chula Vista firefighter.

He could score a local nonprofit up to $20,000 and he wants that money to go to Say San Diego. The group helps local families with abuse prevention, therapy, education, and community engagement.

“They’re all encompassing. Children, adults, military. They seem to be the one to vote for,” Steber said.

Steber said he would consider winning a parting gift because after this weekend, he's calling it quits.

He said there's too much traffic to go with the 12-hour days.

“I had a good run,” Steber said. “50 years is a good run.”

But there's little traffic once inside Torrey Pines, where Steber said he'll be next year. Except next time, holding a ticket.