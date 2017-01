SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested after going through a secured door at Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field Monday morning, airport spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield said.

Harbor Police responded to a door alarm that went off at the airport at 10:02 a.m.

TSA screening and flights were cancelled, as reflected in social media posts:

Long lines at Lindbergh Field Terminal 2 as San Diego Harbor Police investigate possible security breech. pic.twitter.com/8YWdbysQOw — 10news newstracker (@CreightonGinny) January 16, 2017

#BREAKING: Someone got through a secure door at #SanDiego airport. TSA stopped screening & flights were halted. Back to normal now. https://t.co/IrHFwUWaxn — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 16, 2017

Screening and flights resumed at about 11:05 a.m.

Authorities have not yet released information about the suspect.

