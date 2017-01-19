Internet trolls are often merciless.

Some Los Angeles Chargers fan took trolling another step by mailing a random San Diego resident a letter degrading the City of San Diego.

Chris Holloway found the letter in his mailbox at is San Diego home. It was addressed to a “San Diego Chargers Fan” at his home address. There was no return address but it was postmarked in Santa Clarita, Calif.

“So you wonder like, where do people get my address?” Holloway, a writer and producer at Infrastructure Productions, said.

The poorly typed letter included a black and white copy of the first Los Angeles Chargers logo and read, “Here goes a tissue to help dry your tears, tears from a jilted city. San Diego: the eternally second-rate, championship-less city. At least you still have the Padres (lol). When it comes to major league, you’re about a minor-league as it gets. Signed, A random Los Angeles Chargers fan.”

The letter included a tissue and a “P.S.”

“P.S. Wasn’t it bad enough when we swiped the Clippers from y’all?” Holloway read.

Holloway said he was left more puzzled than hurt.

“It’s ironic because he references the Clippers and it’s not like the Clippers went up there and they were this bastion of winning,” Holloway smirked.

Holloway doesn’t know who sent the letter or why he randomly received it.

“Somebody is just taking trolling and just like bringing it into the real world. For me, I was like, ‘I have seen this behavior before,’” Holloway said.