K-9 alerts border agents to hidden meth, heroin in Dodge SUV

Sandy Coronilla
1:37 PM, Apr 11, 2017
MURRIETA, Calif. (KGTV)--A man suspected of smuggling $200,000 worth of drugs inside his SUV's firewall was arrested last week by U.S. Border Patrol agents. 

The suspect's white Dodge Journey SUV was stopped around 1:30 p.m. on April 7 while traveling northbound on Interstate 215 near Murrieta Hot Springs Road. 

A K-9 signaled agents to the drugs that had been hidden inside a man-made compartment in the vehicle's firewall. 

Agents found: 

  • 57 bundles of methamphetamine weighing 53.55 pounds with estimated street value of $128,520
  • 2 bundles of heroin weighing 6.21 pounds with a value of $68,310

The suspected smuggler, 53, was booked into Riverside County jail on narcotics charges. 

Just a few days earlier, 34.94 pounds of meth were seized during another Border Patrol stop in Murrieta. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

