Junkyard Gems: 3 Steps to Make a Cool Steampunk Desk Lamp

The junkyard is a car lovers toy store, and a gold mine for making functional steampunk art. This is a popular design that combines delicate Victorian era elements with bold industrial pieces. Brian Corsetti is creating a cool DIY desk lamp out of car parts with some help from Hidden Valley Auto Parts' Jeff Hoctor.
WHAT YOU NEED:
Carburetor from a 1953 Plymouth ($35.00)
Engine Balancer from a 1978 Ford Truck (Free)
Lamp Kit from a local hardware store $12.00
Clear Coat Gloss $4.00
Edison Bulb $5.00
COMPLETE LIST:
1. Clean and degrease the parts. Use any household degreaser or all-purpose spray.
2. Make sure all the water is out of the carburetor.