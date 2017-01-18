UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Police have opened one lane on NB I-5.

ORIGINAL STORY

SAN DIEGO - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 have been closed to traffic due to reports of a jumper.

California Highway Patrol closed off the lanes in the area of Commercial Street at about 3 p.m. CHP said all lanes are closed until further notice.

All lanes within the 1700 - 1900 blocks of Commercial Street are also closed to traffic.

Police are routing traffic off NB I-5 before Imperial Avenue.

Trolley service in both directions on the Orange Line have also been halted between 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and 25th Street and Commercial Street. Bus service is available to travelers. As of 3:45 p.m., there was a 20-minute delay.

