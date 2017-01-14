Joy riders destroy local parks after recent rainstorms

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Police are looking for the driver or drivers who tore through local parks after are rainstorms muddied the ground.

Four parks were damaged recently to the tune of almost $6,000.

“It makes me sad and frustrated and ashamed that this is happening here,” Efrain Laguardia, who was walking around Rohr Park, said Friday.

Drivers recently damaged Rohr, Mountain Hawk, Harvest, and Mountain Hawk Parks by taking their cars or trucks up into the grass and doing “donuts” with their vehicles.

A Chula Vista Police spokesman said all the cases are felony vandalism since the damage totaled more than $400 each.

“It’s just a shame that this happened and the city has to repair it now,” Laguardia said.

Chula Vista Police and the City of Chula Vista urged witnesses to call 9-1-1 if they see anyone driving illegally in local parks.