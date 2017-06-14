Jeremy Osso arrested on suspicion of communicating with minor for sex

(KGTV)--Jeremy Osso, an employee with the Irvine Unified School District, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex as part of a online task force operation involving the Carlsbad Police Department.

Osso, 39, of Costa Mesa, was arrested this morning in Irvine and booked into the Vista Detention Center, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police became aware of Osso last month and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served an arrest warrant today.

He is suspected of communicating with a minor for sex, sending harmful matter to a minor, attempted solicitation of child pornography and burglary.

Irvine Unified has been placed on unpaid administrative leave from the district.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy