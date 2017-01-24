It's snowing in Mt. Laguna!

SAN DIEGO — Strong gusty winds and snow showers are expected through this evening.

A large low pressure system near the West Coast will move slowly inland through Tuesday. Snow levels will fall to around 3,500 feet this evening.

Strong and gusty west winds will continue to be strongest near the mountain ridge top and the desert slopes. Snow showers will bring additional snowfall with lowering snow levels. Additional snowfall from snow showers is expected for tonight into Tuesday.

Chains required 5000 foot level Palomar Mountain — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) January 23, 2017

San Diego County Mountains including the following locations:

Julian

Pine Valley

Winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. PST this evening.

Snow levels: 3,500-4,000 feet.

Winds: Areas of Southwest to West winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph with strongest winds near mountain ridge tops and along desert slopes.

Snow: Snow showers developing today as snow levels lower during the afternoon.

Snow accumulations: One to two inches at 3,500 to 4,000 feet and 2-4 inches locally higher above 4,000 feet.

Visibility: Near zero at times in snow, blowing snow and fog.

Impacts: Residents and travelers into the mountains should be prepared for hazardous winter weather conditions and possible road closures. If possible carry chains and take extra food and clothing.

Outlook: Snow showers will continue at times for tonight and Tuesday with snow levels lowering to 3,500-4,000 feet.

Precautionary / Preparedness actions:

A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.