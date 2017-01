LA MESA, Calif. - Police have responded to a crash on a La Mesa street that has caused serious injuries.



A car struck at least two parked cars on in the 3900 block of Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 5:30 a.m.



Authorities said "major injuries" have occurred as a result of the crash.



Southbound Massachusetts Ave. has been shut down between Hoffman Ave. and Pearson St. due to the emergency response.