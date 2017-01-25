Immigration orders leave local families on alert

SAN YSIDRO - San Diego families are worried Wednesday after news developed overnight of President Donald Trump's plans to address immigration issues.

President Trump is expected to sign through an multiple executive orders aimed at immigration issues, one specifically aimed at the construction of a wall at the U.S.-Meixco border. While the order is expected to funnel federal dollars to the project, it is unclear where the money will come from.

Plans for how the wall will be constructed and it's design have yet to be released.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Questions like this have left local families worried.

Reuben Sanchez, who lives in San Diego and Tijuana, told 10News reporter Mimi Elkalla that he crosses the border daily.

"I was born on the Mexican side but half of my family is living on this side of the border," Sanchez said. "Thousands of people are in the same situation as me."

President Trump said via Twitter Tuesday night that he plans to request an investigation into voter fraud as well, after he made claims that voter fraud was rampant during the 2016 election.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017