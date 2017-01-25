Immigration orders leave local families on alert

SAN YSIDRO - San Diego families are worried Wednesday after news developed overnight of President Donald Trump's plans to address immigration issues.
President Trump is expected to sign through an multiple executive orders aimed at immigration issues, one specifically aimed at the construction of a wall at the U.S.-Meixco border. While the order is expected to funnel federal dollars to the project, it is unclear where the money will come from.
Plans for how the wall will be constructed and it's design have yet to be released.
Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!