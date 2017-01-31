Immigration attorney says protesters don't understand the President's Executive Order

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A local immigration attorney said people protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration are wrong.

“We have a President who does take security seriously, who does take immigration seriously, who was hearing the concerns of the vast majority of Americans who do happen to support the executive order,” said San Diego attorney Esther Valdes. “What is wrong with knowing the identities of people who want to enter the United States?”

She said the protesters calling for a repeal of the President’s order don’t understand what’s truly happening.

“We see a byline saying, ‘Muslim Ban.' Who wouldn’t be outraged by a Muslim ban? Heck, I’d be protesting too but it’s not a Muslim ban,” she exclaimed. “87% of the world’s Muslim population can still come and travel freely into the United States. They’re welcome here. We welcome them.”

She explained, “It’s a temporary suspension on immigration from those seven countries. It’s only to allow for additional vetting.”

Valdes said the countries of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen were listed by the previous White House administration,

“Barack Obama’s administration labeled these countries as potential threats to American security,” she said.

Valdes said the temporary ban on the seven countries would give the US government time to figure out a proper way to screen immigrants before they enter the country.

“Entering the United States is a privilege and I happen to know it well. I lived through the whole vetting process of my own family,” said the first generation American, whose parents immigrated to California in the 1980s from Mexico.