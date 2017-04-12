Illegal pot dispensary shut down in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) - San Diego Police shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary Wednesday.

A search warrant was served to Miracle Marijuana Wednesday morning by SDPD's narcotics unit. Police seized one pound of marijuana, edibles, concentrated cannabis, and cash. There were no employees on-site at the time of the search.

Police said they plan to bring charges against the owner of the business for operating without a license and sale of marijuana.

"The SDPD Narcotics Unit, in partnership with the City Attorney’s office, are in the process of investigating all illegal marijuana dispensaries operating within the City of San Diego and as a result, information was gathered that led to a search warrant being obtained for this location," SDPD said in a release.