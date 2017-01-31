Hundreds of UCSD students protest Trump's travel ban

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hundreds of UC San Diego students marched across campus today to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The demonstration came a day after a couple of thousand protesters jammed Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field to oppose the travel ban.

The UCSD students carried signs and chanted "Move, Trump, get out the way" and "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."

They also expressed opposition against Trump's plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

At the heart of the matter was Trump's Executive Order banning indefinitely all refugees from Syria entering the United States.

The order blocked all refugee admissions for 120 days, and also stopped all refugee and non-refugee entries from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria for 90 days.

The national office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit in Virginia on Monday challenging the constitutionality of Trump's order, which the White House defends as a step in preventing potential terrorists from entering the country. A lawsuit was also filed by the state of Washington.

The San Diego CAIR chapter planned a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the president's action.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to an inquiry into the number of people detained or prevented from entering the country in San Diego County. However, officials with the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said they were trying to confirm a report that someone was stopped at an area border crossing.

It did not appear that any travelers were detained for additional screening at Lindbergh Field, according to the ACLU.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that despite all the uproar, only about 100 travelers out of about 320,000 visitors were stopped nationwide.

"It's a shame that people were inconvenienced, obviously, but at the end of the day we're talking about a couple of hours," Spicer said. "I'm sorry that some folks may have had to await a little while, but I think the president would much rather know that he's not placing a call to someone who was killed because someone was let in this country to commit a terrorist act."

He added, "Coming into the this country is still a privilege. We're the greatest country on Earth. Being able to come to America is a privilege, not a right. And it is our duty and it's the president's goal to make sure that everybody who comes into this country -- to the best of our ability -- is here because they want to enjoy this country and come in peacefully."

In Sacramento, state legislators debated a resolution opposing Trump's order.