Hundreds marched to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of civil rights activists marched through downtown San Diego to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They called for social justice on issues ranging from homelessness to police reform.

The rally started at San Diego City College. From there, the crowd of between two and three hundred marched toward the City Civic Center.

"We are here to stand for the people, by the people and we are going to march with the people," said Rev. Shane Harris, who led the march.

The crowd chanted "Whose streets? Our streets!"

Many who showed up had concerns about President-elect Donald Trump.

"I think he has to be a president for all people," said Jessica Ayala. "That means he's going to have to reach across the aisle and address some of the issues that those of us who didn't vote for him care about."

Many say while there's been a lot of progress, there's still a lot of work left to be done.

"We have made progress but one thing we need to solve, we need to start solving where we can get along with cops," said Manny Aguilar. "We need to be able to be a community, but we don't feel like the cops are our friends."

Family of Alfred Alongo, the man shot and killed by El Cajon Police, attended the rally but did not speak.

The group left a letter of demand on the doors of City Hall including oversight and control of policing. The protest remained peaceful.