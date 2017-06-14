Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Navy sailor at Horton Plaza

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A suspect in the fatal shooting of Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Celani was arrested Monday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego was identified by homicide investigators as the suspect who shot both Celani and his younger cousin as they left the Mad House Comedy Club near Horton Plaza on Saturday night, Lt. Mike Holden said.

Morris was located in Serra Mesa and arrested last night at around 6:00 p.m. He is charged with the murder of Celani and the attempted murder of his cousin, as well as for robbery, dissuading a witness and a parole violation.

Court documents confirm Morris is a member of the O'Farrell Park Bangsters -- a gang known to be allied with the Bloods Gang in Los Angeles. Morris also has a long history of drugs, assault, and domestic violence -- serving several stints in prison.

Police today released additional information about what happened just prior to the shooting. Authorities claimed Morris had argued with a woman outside of the comedy club, forcefully took her purse and walked away.

As he walked away, Morris allegedly encountered Celani and his cousin and, without provocation, shot them, Holden said.

The second shooting suspect has been identified but not yet located by detectives.

The comedy club issued a written statement expressing its sorrow over the loss of life of its repeat customer Celani:

"Our hearts were broken as we learned via local news broadcasts the victim of Saturday night's shooting was Navy Pilot James Celani. James was a customer of the Mad House Saturday night and previously. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Celani's family, friends, and his Navy family at the Naval Special Warfare Command Coronado. The Mad House has provided the San Diego Police with every piece of information we have and are standing by if the authorities find they need anything further."

Rear Admiral Tim Szymanski, Celani's commanding officer, offered his condolences, too.

"Jim was a career Naval Aviator who devoted more than twenty years of self-less service to our nation. We grieve his sudden and senseless loss. Out thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. [Naval Special Warfare] benefited greatly from the work Jim did to support our mission, we appreciate his dedication and honor his service to our country."

