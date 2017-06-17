Hope 2017 rejects accusation of conversion therapy

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The executive director of Restored Hope Network met with 10News on Friday to respond to accusations of conversion therapy at their Hope 2017 conference.

Anne Paulk tells 10News the conference is not about conversion therapy. Paulk calls it a transformational ministry, similar to counseling.

The group says they only help those who go to them for advice and they don’t work with children. Paulk says they do see homosexuality as a sin, but she strongly rejects any idea that they are forcing people to change their sexuality.

While the conference was going on, people protested outside. The protesters say this conference hurts people in the long run by not allowing people to be who they really are.

They plan on protesting until the conference ends on Saturday.