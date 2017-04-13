Homeowner's video shows burglars helping themselves to valuables

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows three anxious pets watching as burglars raided a home in Del Cerro.

Daniel rice returned home from work Tuesday and found his home ransacked. Someone had tossed a rock through his back door window.

Missing from the home: thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and watches, many of the pieces family heirlooms.

When he looked at his video, he saw one dog barking, another dog hiding, while his cat was running around.

The video shows three men scoping out inside of his home. One man grabs an iPad, while the others head into the bedroom for the jewelry.