Homeless man threatens homeowner with machete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A security camera outside Mayer Reprographics caught a terrifying moment between the owner and what appeared to be a homeless man with a machete on Tuesday.

The video shows the owner talking to the homeless man sitting on the side of his store. According to the Facebook post, he asked the man to move on from outside his store. As the owner begin to walk away, the man runs up behind the man and shows him a machete.

The owner seemed startled and runs away, and the man with a machete begins to back off.

The video was posted on the Hillcrest Business Association’s Facebook page, strongly condemning the incident.

10News reached out to the owner about the incident. He declined to speak on camera.