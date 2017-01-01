Famous Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in possible NYE prank

LAPD is investigating

Sandy Coronilla
7:59 AM, Jan 1, 2017
10:07 AM, Jan 1, 2017

Hikers posed in front of an altered Hollywood sign on New Year's Day 2017. In an apparent New Year's day prank, the sign's letters were altered so that the sign now reads "Hollyweed." 

LOS ANGELES — In an apparent New Year's Eve prank, the famous Hollywood sign has been altered to read "Hollyweed."  

KABC reported Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the alteration to the iconic sign and is investigating. The Los Angeles Department of General Services is also aware of the modification.  

Reporter Leanne Suter tweeted around 9:40 a.m. that crews were working to remove the tarps put up by the suspect(s).

Early morning hikers, including Alvin Kim, discovered the sign and posed in front of it Sunday morning, as seen here:  

 

 

This isn't the first time the sign has been changed to read "Hollyweed" --  on this day in 1976 a Cal State Northridge student hung curtains with the letter "e" over the double letter "o"s.

