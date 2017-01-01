LOS ANGELES — In an apparent New Year's Eve prank, the famous Hollywood sign has been altered to read "Hollyweed."
KABC reported Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the alteration to the iconic sign and is investigating. The Los Angeles Department of General Services is also aware of the modification.
Reporter Leanne Suter tweeted around 9:40 a.m. that crews were working to remove the tarps put up by the suspect(s).
Early morning hikers, including Alvin Kim, discovered the sign and posed in front of it Sunday morning, as seen here: