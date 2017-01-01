LOS ANGELES — In an apparent New Year's Eve prank, the famous Hollywood sign has been altered to read "Hollyweed."

KABC reported Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the alteration to the iconic sign and is investigating. The Los Angeles Department of General Services is also aware of the modification.

Reporter Leanne Suter tweeted around 9:40 a.m. that crews were working to remove the tarps put up by the suspect(s).

Early morning hikers, including Alvin Kim, discovered the sign and posed in front of it Sunday morning, as seen here:

JUST IN: Iconic Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's Eve prank https://t.co/b8901TyDml pic.twitter.com/Crjdrq2Dr0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 1, 2017

#Hollywood sign vandalized to read Hollyweed. Details and better picture to come pic.twitter.com/SHWweFy3P8 — Christina Salvo (@abc7christina) January 1, 2017

#happy2017🌿 A photo posted by Bu-yo (@buyo_rida) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:08am PST

2017 is off to an interesting start. Can't believe they pulled this off 😅#hollywood #hollywoodsign #hollyweed #weed #LosAngeles #hello2017 #Repost @seanphorton A photo posted by Jorge Barragan (@jorgebarragan84) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

This isn't the first time the sign has been changed to read "Hollyweed" -- on this day in 1976 a Cal State Northridge student hung curtains with the letter "e" over the double letter "o"s.

Follow Sandy Coronilla on Twitter.