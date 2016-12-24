Holiday Shopping: Need a last minute gift? Here's a list of mall hours to plan your shopping trip

10News Digital Team
5:44 AM, Dec 23, 2016
4:10 PM, Dec 23, 2016

JCPenney employee Tara Walsh hands out envelopes with coupons from $10 to $500 off as shoppers enter the store at the Laguna Hills Mall in Laguna Hills, California, on Thursday, November 24, 2016. (Photo by Nick Agro, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Nick Agro,
Copyright Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There's still time left to get those last minute gifts. We've rounded up a list of mall hours and links for you to plan your shopping.

FASHION VALLEY
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 10pm (Holiday Hours)
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm (Christmas Eve)
http://www.simon.com/mall/fashion-valley/about

OTAY RANCH TOWN CENTER
· Fri, 12/23: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
· Sat, 12/24: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
https://www.otayranchtowncenter.com/en.html

PARKWAY PLAZA
· Fri, 12/23: 9am-11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am – 6pm
https://www.shoppingparkwayplaza.com/about-us

WESTFIELD MISSION VALLEY
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/missionvalley/center-info/hours

WESTFIELD NORTH COUNTY
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/northcounty/center-info/hours

WESTFIELD PLAZA BONITA
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/plazabonita/center-info/hours

WESTFIELD UTC 
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 10pm
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/utc/center-info/hours

GROSSMONT CENTER
Hours vary by store
http://www.grossmontcenter.com/

LAS AMERICAS PREMIUM OUTLETS
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 9pm
· Sat, 12/24: 9am - 6pm
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/las-americas/about

CARLSBAD PREMIUM OUTLETS
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 9pm
· Sat, 12/24: 9am - 6pm
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/carlsbad/about

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top