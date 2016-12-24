Holiday Shopping: Need a last minute gift? Here's a list of mall hours to plan your shopping trip

Light rain
JCPenney employee Tara Walsh hands out envelopes with coupons from $10 to $500 off as shoppers enter the store at the Laguna Hills Mall in Laguna Hills, California, on Thursday, November 24, 2016. (Photo by Nick Agro, Orange County Register/SCNG)
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There's still time left to get those last minute gifts. We've rounded up a list of mall hours and links for you to plan your shopping.
FASHION VALLEY
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 10pm (Holiday Hours)
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm (Christmas Eve)
http://www.simon.com/mall/fashion-valley/about
OTAY RANCH TOWN CENTER
· Fri, 12/23: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
· Sat, 12/24: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
https://www.otayranchtowncenter.com/en.html
PARKWAY PLAZA
· Fri, 12/23: 9am-11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am – 6pm
https://www.shoppingparkwayplaza.com/about-us
WESTFIELD MISSION VALLEY
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/missionvalley/center-info/hours
WESTFIELD NORTH COUNTY
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 7am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/northcounty/center-info/hours
WESTFIELD PLAZA BONITA
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 11pm
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/plazabonita/center-info/hours
WESTFIELD UTC
· Fri, 12/23: 8am - 10pm
· Sat, 12/24: 8am - 6pm
https://www.westfield.com/utc/center-info/hours
GROSSMONT CENTER
Hours vary by store
http://www.grossmontcenter.com/
LAS AMERICAS PREMIUM OUTLETS
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 9pm
· Sat, 12/24: 9am - 6pm
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/las-americas/about
CARLSBAD PREMIUM OUTLETS
· Fri, 12/23: 9am - 9pm
· Sat, 12/24: 9am - 6pm
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/carlsbad/about