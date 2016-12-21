Holiday Help: 3 Quick & Easy Gift Wrapping Solutions

Presents look best when they're perfectly packaged, but who has the time? Lindsey Granger has three quick and easy gift wrapping solutions that will make your gifts shine this Christmas.

1. Wrapeez

No matter the shape or the size, Wrapeez creators built their product to stretch over almost anything, even gift cards. The product comes with a built in bow and the creators say it's eco-friendly. Each one costs $5.99.

2. Man Wrap Gift Wrap

The creators describe the aluminum foil wrapping paper as idiot-proof. All you have to do is roll the lint brush style foil around your gift until it's fully covered and the ends secure themselves just like they would over your baking dish.

3. The Balloon Wrap

Everyone loves money, but putting it in a card is just so boring. Why not throw those coins into a balloon wrap this year? All you'll need is a balloon, cash, confetti and a bow. Put the cash and confetti in and then blow it up. The little ones will love popping them to get their cash.

