SAN DIEGO - All City of San Diego Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. This schedule is for City of San Diego residents only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The City's Miramar Landfill will be on its normal schedule, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Self-haul customers not allowed after 4 p.m.)

All City pools will be closed.

Chollas Lake will be open.

San Vicente Reservoir will be open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Golf courses and starter booths will be open normal hours. Holiday rates will apply.

City facilities at Balboa Park will be closed. For museums, please visit the museum's website. All public buildings in the park will be closed including: Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open.

The Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park will be open.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port property and in different cities may vary so please read the signage provided.

Specific closures within the City on Monday, Jan. 16:

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

All City recreation centers will be closed.

All libraries will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

Public Safety: