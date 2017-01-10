Hit-and-run driver sought after injured man found on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chula Vista.



At about 1:45 a.m., Chula Vista police responded to reports of an injured man in the 100 block of Orange Ave. Responding officers found the man bloodied and with severe injuries to his legs.



Officers discovered the injured man's shoes and a pair of headphones further down the road, and they determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.



The man, who told officers he did not know he was hit by a vehicle, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.



A description of the vehicle involved in the incident was not immediately given.