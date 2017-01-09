Body found by hiker identified as missing Jamul wife, murdered

Cloudy
JAMUL, Calif. — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a 49-year-old Jamul woman whose body was discovered by a hiker on a dirt road last weekend.
Authorities have identified the victim as Melissa Whitby. Her husband, Winnie, had reported her missing on December 31.
The medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide with trauma to her upper body but other details regarding her murder were sealed.
If you have information on Whitby's death, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.
