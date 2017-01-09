Body found by hiker identified as missing Jamul wife, murdered

Sandy Coronilla
11:34 AM, Jan 9, 2017

JAMUL, Calif. — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a 49-year-old Jamul woman whose body was discovered by a hiker on a dirt road last weekend. 

Authorities have identified the victim as Melissa Whitby. Her husband, Winnie, had reported her missing on December 31. 

The medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide with trauma to her upper body but other details regarding her murder were sealed. 

If you have information on Whitby's death, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

Sandy Coronilla is a digital producer for KGTV 10News. Follow her on Twitter @10NewsSandy 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top