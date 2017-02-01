High-speed pursuit ends at Lindbergh Field, driver taken into custody near Terminal 1

SAN DIEGO - A high-speed pursuit involving a wrong-way driver ended with the driver abandoning his vehicle at Lindbergh Field and being subdued by officers near Terminal 1.



According to San Diego Harbor Police, the driver made an illegal U-turn at a stoplight on Harbor Drive near the airport.



When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused and drove away, prompting a pursuit.



During the chase, Harbor Police said the driver jumped a curb and was driving in the wrong direction.



The driver made his way to a cargo building near Terminal 1, where he bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.



Officers eventually caught up to him and deployed a stun gun to subdue him after police said he disobeyed all commands to surrender.



No injuries were immediately reported, and 10News learned Harbor Police are investigating the incident.