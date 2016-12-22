Heavy rain prompts flood advisory across San Diego County

LATEST: San Diego police are reporting flooding on Avenida del Rio at Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley, on Rancho Mission Road at San Diego Mission Road, on Fairmount Avenue at San Diego Mission Road and in the 10600 block of San Diego Mission Road in Grantville; near 1020 Outer Road in Palm City; and on Airway Road at La Media Road in Otay Mesa. La Media Road has been closed from Airway Road to Centurion Street.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Heavy rain reported across San Diego County early Thursday and another half-inch to an inch expected before dawn prompted authorities to issue an advisory warning that flooding was likely on some city streets and in areas with poor drainage.

A National Weather Service urban and small stream flood advisory for all of San Diego County is set to expire at 6:30 a.m. Overflowing in areas with poor drainage will likely result in minor flooding.

Strong winds were reported in some areas overnight, but are expected to drop off by dawn. Gusts of more than 40 miles per hour were clocked in some inland areas, according to the weather service.

As usual, the wet, windy conditions were also leading to traffic snarls across the county. The California Highway Patrol logged 229 crashes on local freeways and rural roads before midnight, 89 more than the agency typically responds to on fair weather days.

Forecasters predicted that the storm -- the first and weaker of two back- to-back low pressure systems -- would drop through Thursday about .46 of an inch of rain in Oceanside; .50 in San Diego; .57 in the Miramar area; .58 in Borrego Springs; .60 in Escondido and Ramona; .66 in Alpine; .73 in Julian; .86 on Palomar Mountain; and .99 on Mount Laguna. A slight chance of thunderstorms is also in the forecast throughout the county.

During rain, please report blocked storm drain inlets 619-527-7500. Crews will remove the obstruction to prevent flooding. #SanDiegoWeather pic.twitter.com/WCh9tmzfN9 — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 22, 2016

The downpours are expected to continue through out the day, but should ease up overnight into Friday. However, the intermission between the two storms will be brief.

The second storm is poised to hit the region Friday evening. Forecasters said the anticipated heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds across the region may cause problems for holiday travelers, such as slick roads and lowered visibility.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph are expected in metropolitan areas Friday night and mountain ridge tops and coastal desert slopes could see gusts ramp up to more than 60 mph, according to the NWS.

That storm could potentially drop several inches of snow and snow levels could fall to 3,500 feet or lower Saturday afternoon.

The storm is expected to move out of the region Saturday night and milder and drier weather will follow throughout the county on Christmas Day, forecasters said.