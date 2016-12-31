HATCH WATCH: Eaglet arrives! 2nd due any time

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- For days, the nation has been transfixed by live video of an American Bald Eagle named Harriet and her mate, M15, awaiting the arrival of their two eaglets.

Early Saturday morning, one of the eaglets hatched (watch the video above to see the little one breaking out of its shell). There is one more egg due to hatch (live video feed below).

The eggs were laid back in late November. They typically hatch 35 days after they are laid and with the due date arriving this week, folks have been glued to a live camera provided by a real estate company in the area, which shows the nest.