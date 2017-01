UPDATE (4:45 P.M.) - SWAT officers have taken the suspect of a SWAT standoff into custody. No injuries were reported.

OCEANSIDE - Police and SWAT officers are in a standoff at an Oceanside motel.

The standoff began just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers said a suspect fired a gun at another individual behind the Rodeway Inn in the 1100 block of North Coast Highway.

Police activity involving an assault with a weapon at 1103 N. Coast Hwy. Please avoid the area. No action required. https://t.co/nARbda8h99 — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) January 10, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Police believe the suspect ran into one of the rooms at the motel and have surrounded the area.

Anyone staying at the motel is being asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.