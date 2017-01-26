Gunman on the run after wild shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. - A gunman remains on the loose after a wild shooting in Lemon Grove Wednesday at 6:55 p.m.

Sheriff's Deputies said a man and his girlfriend had just driven into the parking lot of the Keg N Bottle liquor store on Massachusetts Avenue when and unknown man entered the backseat with a firearm.

The suspect demanded cash, then exited the vehicle and fired several rounds from the handgun. The rounds hit the Mercedes and struck the passenger causing a minor injury. The injured victim declined medical treatment, according to deputies.

The clerks did not want to talk to 10News on camera, but told 10News someone fired six shots at a Mercedes, shattering the back window. During the shooting, the clerks ran to the back of the store and waited for the gunfire to stop.

Kirk Wider lives around the corner from the liquor store.

"I was coming home from the store and I saw the tape and the cop cars so I wanted to make sure that everyone is ok here," Wilder said. "They've been here forever, we've never had an incident."

Deputies say the suspect fled the area with an undetermined amount of cash. Detectives from the Rancho San Diego station are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

The suspect demanded cash. The suspect exited the vehicle and fired several rounds from the handgun. The rounds hit the vehicle and struck the passenger causing a minor injury. The injured victim declined medical treatment at this time. The suspect fled the area with an undetermined amount of cash. Detectives from the Rancho San Diego station are continuing the investigation. Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.