Two arrested for trespassing at El Cajon's Greenfield Middle School

EL CAJON — What appeared to be two young men were detained early Monday morning after trespassing at an El Cajon middle school.

10News photojournalist Paul Anderegg captured the scene at Greenfield Middle School on Greenfield Drive near North Third Street around 12:30 a.m. after El Cajon police responded to a tripped alarm call.

The suspects allegedly ran from police across the school's roof, then hid. Police, assisted by California Highway Patrol, surrounded the school with a helicopter and K-9 units and within a half-hour the two suspects popped up on the roof with their hands up.

They were subsequently detained by police, according to Anderegg.