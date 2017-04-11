Green flash seen across Southern California skies

Social media exploded Monday night after a bright green flash crossed the sky over at around 9 p.m.



Eastlake resident Faye Heddings caught it camera and posted the video on Twitter.

The bright light was seen across Southern California and as far east as Arizona, according to our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles.



Several 10News viewers in San Diego County, from Escondido to Chula Vista, described what they saw on Facebook.







It remains unclear if the flash was a meteor or something else entirely.