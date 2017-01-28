Gov. Brown to undergo further treatment for prostate cancer

Governor Jerry Brown will undergo a new round of treatment for prostate cancer, his office announced Saturday.

The governor will continue working through the treatment, scheduled to begin between late February and early March, the office said. The length of his treatment or what prompted it is unknown.

“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects," Dr. Eric Small, the governor's oncologist at UC San Francisco Medical Center, said. "The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent."

Gov. Brown, 78, was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. He has also been treated for basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, in the past, receiving reconstructive surgery on his nose in 2011.