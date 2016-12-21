Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry auctioning off two special pairs of shoes for fire victims

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is auctioning off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for the victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.



A local television station reports Curry teamed up with a local artist and had two distinctive pairs of shoes designed and put them up for bid on EBay.



As of Wednesday morning, Curry's shoes have received 157 bids and were at a combined $20,000 on the auction site.



Curry wore the pair of white sneakers with the words "Oakland Strong" printed on them during a recent game against the New York Knicks. Warriors officials say he wore the other, more colorful shoes with the words "Ghost Ship" on them, during practice.



Both shoes have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.



The fire broke out during a dance party at the Ghost Ship warehouse on Dec. 2.