A six-year-old girl used some spy-like savvy to buy $250 in Pokemon toys on her mother's smartphone.



Ashlynd Howell used her sleeping mother's thumbprint to unlock the Amazon app on her phone and make the toy purchases.



The following morning, young Ashlynd's parents received 13 notifications that purchases were made.



The Arkansas family thought they were hacked, but when they asked Ashlynd about it, she admitted to shopping online.



The Howells were only able to return four of the items Ashlynd bought.