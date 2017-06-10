Geese defecate on Disneyland guests, prompting hazmat scare

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) - A flock of geese rained on the parade of some visitors at the Happiest Place on Earth Friday.

Anaheim Police said a flock of geese defecated on a total of 17 people visiting Disneyland before 9 p.m. The incident was scary enough that a hazmat team responded to the scene in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Anaheim Police Sergeant Daron Wyatt said the call was initially that up to 40 individuals had been struck by human feces, prompting the hazmat response. Once crews arrived, they quickly determined this was not the case.

Six juveniles and 11 adults were hit by the passing flock.

No injuries to the guests were reported. Everyone was said to be "healthy and happy" following the scare, according to Anaheim Police.

