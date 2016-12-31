Fundraiser held for mother of 3 killed in Oceanside

Heartbroken family members are still in shock over the murder of a young Oceanside mother, killed in front of her two-year-old son.
“She was like a sister to me, and it hurts, and I really can’t believe she’s not here,” Melissa’s cousin, Jessica Contreras, said.
Jessica said Contreras was happy after she broke up with Uriel Leon, the father of her two youngest children.
Prosecutors say Leon strangled Contreras in her car Monday, while their son was in the car. She was there to pick her son up from Leon's Oceanside home. Leon pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and child cruelty. A judge set his bail at $2 million.