SAN DIEGO - A local business owner is offering specials at two of his restaurants - to help raise money for the victim of a brutal hammer attack in North Park.

Henry Rader was working at Jack's Muffler Service on University avenue when Louis Richard Cedarholm walked in and began attacking him last Sunday. The 29-year-old hit Rader in the head 13 times.

Gerald Torres, who owns City Tacos and Tostadas in North Park, said he’s trying to get as many people into his North Park restaurants for some food and fundraising.

Torres said he’s hoping to raise a-thousand dollars to help with Rader's medical expenses.

“Today is about showing some love to a community member,” he said.

Restaurant information:

City Tacos / 3028 University Ave / 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Tostadas / 3139 University Ave / 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The good news in the story today - Rader’s family tells 10News he is showing signs of improvement. In fact, the 52-year-old had to be sedated because he was moving around too much.

Rader's family is raising money via a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses and the lengthy rehabilitation period in which he'll be unable to work. More than $38,559 has been donated by the community since the account was activated.