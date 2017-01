Each year, U.S. Marshals endure rigorous training to sharpen their skills. Often, this is completed through a virtual training simulator.

However at the U.S. Marshals headquarters in San Diego, a new approach is being used.

The office underwent a bit of a renovation in August 2016, transforming some old office space into an interactive training area.

Dave Gibson, of the U.S. Marshals Training Division, and his team invited 10News reporter Ariel Wesler to experience what deputies face in the field everyday.

Everything from dealing with an unruly inmate, using a TASER, entering the home of a fugitive, and talking down a nervous individual was on the docket for Wesler.

As Wesler found, the training is no joke and puts trainees through stress instances to test their judgment and more.

"A big thanks to those trainers for their patience with me," Wesler said of the experience. "Either way ... I'm going to stick with journalism. That's what that [training] taught me."