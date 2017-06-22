Free summer lunch program starts for San Diego children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--The San Diego Unified School District started its free summer lunch program for children Wednesday.

Students can get meals and snacks at 58 different sites this summer.

The SDUSD is planning to hold dozens of barbecues where parents can eat free with their children.

To find a free lunch, text the word "food" to 877-877.

