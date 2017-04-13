Free downloads aren't always free

Adam Racusin
7:13 PM, Apr 12, 2017

Free doesn't always mean free

The Democratic National Committee "rebuffed" a request from the FBI to examine its computer services after it was allegedly hacked by Russia during the 2016 election, a senior law enforcement official told CNN Thursday.

CNN
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning “something for nothing” sounds appealing, but often there’s a hidden cost.

According to a blog post on the agency’s site some websites offering free content like movie and TV show downloads, sometimes hide malware that can take over your computer or steal your personal information.

The post says they recently downloaded movies from five sites that offered them for free, and in all five cases ended up with malware on the computer.

The author of the post writing, “And if that’s not enough to make you pause, downloading pirated content is illegal.”

Experts warn to be careful about what sites you’re surfing and who you’re downloading from. For more consumer information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top