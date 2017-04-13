Free downloads aren't always free

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning “something for nothing” sounds appealing, but often there’s a hidden cost.

According to a blog post on the agency’s site some websites offering free content like movie and TV show downloads, sometimes hide malware that can take over your computer or steal your personal information.

The post says they recently downloaded movies from five sites that offered them for free, and in all five cases ended up with malware on the computer.

The author of the post writing, “And if that’s not enough to make you pause, downloading pirated content is illegal.”

Experts warn to be careful about what sites you’re surfing and who you’re downloading from. For more consumer information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/