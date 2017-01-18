Former San Diego councilwoman Killea dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former San Diego city councilwoman, assemblywoman and state senator Lucy Killea has died at the age of 94, the nonprofit Women in California Politics reported Wednesday.

Circumstances of her death were not immediately available.

Killea served on the City Council from 1978-82, the Assembly from 1982- 89 and the state Senate from 1989-96.

As a member of the Assembly, she helped form the bipartisan Women's Caucus and was a pro-abortion rights advocate, which prompted then-San Diego Roman Catholic Bishop Leo T. Maher to bar her from communion because of her stance.

Long before her political career, she was on the staff of the U.S. delegation to the first United Nations General Assembly in 1946 and later worked for the CIA.

Last year, the San Diego Rotary Club 33 named her Mrs. San Diego 2016.