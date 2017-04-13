Former mayor's wife sues city of San Diego over ruptured breast implants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A former San Diego mayor's wife is suing the city of San Diego over a fall that ruptured her fake breast implants and the "grueling" replacement surgery that followed, City News Service reported.

Cynthia Hedgecock, wife of Roger Hedgecock, tripped over a public sidewalk crack in Pacific Beach causing her silicone implants to pop in July 2015.

The lawsuit claims a tree caused a portion of the sidewalk to rise on Morrell Street near Grand Avenue. After tripping over the sidewalk, Hedgecock discovered that both of her implants had ruptured and silicone had leaked into her bloodstream.

The former mayor is a party in the lawsuit because he claims he suffered "the loss of support, service, love, companionship, society, affection, relations and solace from his wife," according to the court papers.

He served as mayor in the mid-1980s before being forced out of office over a scandal involving illegal campaign funds. He's now a conservative radio talk show host.

A trial date is expected to be set Friday.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy