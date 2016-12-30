Former Lyft and Uber driver sentenced for sexually assaulting passengers

VISTA, Calif. - A former basketball star who sexually assaulted two women while driving for Lyft and Uber was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail.



Jeremy George Vague, 37, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to felony false imprisonment by force and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery.



Vague admitted sexually assaulting a 24-year-old intoxicated woman while working for Lyft on Sept. 4, said Deputy District Attorney Kate Flaherty.



The defendant also admitted sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Escondido woman he picked up at Palomar College while working for Uber on Sept. 16, the prosecutor said.



Instead of driving the younger woman to her home as she requested, Vague took her against her will to another location and sexually assaulted her. She notified police and Vague was arrested the next day and subsequently charged with assaulting the other victim.



As a student athlete, Vague was a second-team All-Coast Conference basketball player at Canada College in Redwood and set scoring and shot-blocking records for San Marcos High School, where he was twice named most valuable player, and for the Utah State University Aggies, according to the latter team's website.